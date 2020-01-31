August 2, 1943 - January 30, 2020 Carol Jenkins Terry died peacefully at her home on Thursday, January 30th, 2020. She was 76. Carol was born in Throop, Pennsylvania on August 2nd, 1943 to the late Gertrude and Andrew Kraynak. Mrs. Terry graduated High School in Throop. She worked at KMart and retired in Monroe, NC, after a loyal and dedicated 30 year career. Following her retirement she moved to Belews Creek, North Carolina to be closer to home. Carol was a very talented and artistic woman; she enjoyed making ceramic figurines and had a passion for making delicious desserts. Carol was a loving wife and mother of three children. She was previously married to Frank Edwin Jenkins, Jr. Carol is survived by three sons: Frank Edwin "Eddie" Jenkins III and wife Amy of Florida, Andrew Jenkins and wife Andrea of Belews Creek, and Wayne Trayweek and wife Mickey of Alabama; three grandchildren: Mark Jenkins, Shane Carroll, and Ashley Jenkins; one sister, Lori Johnson of Texas; one brother, Joe Kraynak of Pennsylvania. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 1st at 11:00 a.m. at Salem Funeral Home, 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC,27106 with a visitation following the service. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road
Terry, Carol
To send flowers to the family of Carol Terry, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 1
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 1, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Salem Funeral and Cremation Services - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd.,
Winston Salem, NC 27106
2951 Reynolda Rd.,
Winston Salem, NC 27106
Guaranteed delivery before Carol's Memorial Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately