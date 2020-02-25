June 17, 1929 - February 21, 2020 Anne Kathleen Rice Tennent, "Nana," 90, of Winston-Salem passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at her residence. Born in London, England on June 17, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Louise Dessoy Rice and Joseph Patrick Rice. Anne graduated from the Canterbury School of Architecture in Great Britain and formed a business with her husband, Douglas Tennent, in 1964 Tennent and Tennent Architects. She was a member of the American Institute of Architects and the Associate Royal Institute of British Architects before semi-retiring in 1996. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church after moving to Salisbury, NC from Salisbury, England in 1958. After moving to Winston-Salem in 2007, she became a member of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Wednesday morning Bible study group. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Duncan Tennent; twin sister, Mary Rice Thomson (brother-in-law Jimmy); brother-in-law, Michael Pearce; brother, Timothy Rice; sister, Helen Rice Smith. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Andrew Peter Tennent of San Jose, CA, Anthony David Tennent (fiancé Donna Larkins Goodwin) of Rock Hill, SC; daughters, Elizabeth Clare Tennent of Winston-Salem, NC, Patricia Anne Bunch (husband Willie Bunch) of Winston-Salem, Margaret Catherine Johnson (husband Tommy Spencer Johnson) of Sherrill's Ford, NC; brother, Mike Rice (sister-in-law Anne Rice) of Western Australia; sister, Clare Pearce of Essex, England; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Visitation: 9:30-10:30 am Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 375 Lumen Christi Lane, Salisbury, NC 28147. Service: 11:00 am Thursday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father John Eckert officiating. Burial will follow at City Memorial Park in Salisbury. Following the committal, the family will hold a reception in the clubhouse at The Revival Golf Course at the Crescent, 220 Laurel Valley Way, Salisbury, NC 28144. Memorials may be made to St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 335 Springdale Ave., Winston-Salem, NC 27104 or Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 375 Lumen Christi Ln., Salisbury, NC 28147. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Tennent family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com. Lyerly Funeral Home 523 S Main St., Salisbury, NC 28144
