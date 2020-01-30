August 28, 1932 - January 28, 2020 Miss Shirley Mae Templeton, 87, a resident of Winston-Salem, NC passed away January 28, 2020. Shirley was born August 28, 1932, a daughter of the late John N. Templeton, Sr. and the late Ruby Culler Templeton. A lifelong resident of Winston-Salem she was retired from AT&T (formerly Western Electric) and a member of Faith Church. Shirley was a graduate of James A. Gray high school, class of 1950, and former organist at Bethlehem Church, an accomplished artist, painter and a multi-talented lady. Shirley is survived by her sisters, Peggy Templeton Reece (Ralph) of Clemmons, Barbara Templeton Mahaffey (Garner) of Winston-Salem; her brother, John N. Templeton, Jr. (Ann) of Winston-Salem, several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, January 31, 2020 at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Brian Graham officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM until 1:30 PM Friday at J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home, 10301 N. NC Highway 109, Winston-Salem, NC 27107. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Church Mission Fund, 1077 Gumtree Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Online condolences may be sent to the Templeton family at www.jcgreenandsons.com. J.C. Green and Sons 10301 N. NC Hwy 109, Winston-Salem, NC 27107
Templeton, Shirley Mae
