June 9, 1945 - April 6, 2020 Mrs. Helen Marie Haley Templeton, 74, of Winston-Salem passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at Trinity Glen. Helen was born in Forsyth County to the late James Haley and Mary Hill Haley on June 9, 1945. Helen was active in her church and was a devoted Christian. She loved her family and visiting with them. She also adored her furry friend Quincy. Helen also enjoyed traveling with her husband especially going to Disney World. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Gray Templeton and her son, Donald Ray Templeton; brothers, James and Robert Haley; sister, Betty Haley. She is survived by her nephews, Mike Haley (Gloria); Gary Templeton (Treasa); nieces, Martha Bird (Neal) and Cecelia Haley; great nieces and nephews, Sophia, Catherine, Samuel and Isaias Haley, Paula, Hope and Jenna Templeton. A private family graveside service will be held at Parklawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Most Popular
-
Missing businessman found dead, 'no foul play' suspected, police say
-
Second COVID-19 death in Forsyth County; Winston-Salem closes dog parks over crowd concerns
-
Police look for missing businessman from Winston-Salem
-
NC food assistance recipients receive extra benefits for April, May
-
Local and state law enforcement agencies will send patrol cars to salute medical workers at hospitals
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately