June 9, 1945 - April 6, 2020 Mrs. Helen Marie Haley Templeton, 74, of Winston-Salem passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at Trinity Glen. Helen was born in Forsyth County to the late James Haley and Mary Hill Haley on June 9, 1945. Helen was active in her church and was a devoted Christian. She loved her family and visiting with them. She also adored her furry friend Quincy. Helen also enjoyed traveling with her husband especially going to Disney World. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Gray Templeton and her son, Donald Ray Templeton; brothers, James and Robert Haley; sister, Betty Haley. She is survived by her nephews, Mike Haley (Gloria); Gary Templeton (Treasa); nieces, Martha Bird (Neal) and Cecelia Haley; great nieces and nephews, Sophia, Catherine, Samuel and Isaias Haley, Paula, Hope and Jenna Templeton. A private family graveside service will be held at Parklawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

