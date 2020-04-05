March 23, 1925 - April 3, 2020 Mrs. Magdeline Wilkins Temples, 95, of Kernersville, died peacefully on April 3, 2020, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Magdeline was one of nine children born to the late Elder Len Wilkins and Sudie Sisk Wilkins. She was born on March 23, 1925, in Stokes County. She retired from RJR Tobacco Company and was a member of Oaklawn Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene "Snooks" Temples; four brothers, Paul, R.J., Billy, and Bobby Wilkins; and three sisters, Hildred Ward, Dorothy Bailey and Nancy Parker. Surviving are one daughter, Sandra Soots (husband Charles) of Kernersville; one sister, Delphine Black of Winston Salem; two grandchildren, Matthew Soots (wife Elizabeth) of Winston Salem, and Meredith Weddle (husband Matthew) of Kernersville; one great-granddaughter, Norah Weddle; and soon to be second great-granddaughter, Georgia Soots, arriving in late April. A private graveside service will be conducted at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens with Rev. Kevin Kilbreth officiating. Memorials may be made to Oaklawn Baptist Church, 3500 Kernersville Rd., Winston Salem, NC 27107 or Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston Salem, 27103. The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to the staff of Kerner Ridge Assisted Living, Brookridge Retirement Community and Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home for their kind and generous care and support. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Most Popular
-
COVID-19 cases at 40 in Forsyth. Assume you'll come into contact with the disease if you leave home, says health director.
-
Police look for missing businessman from Winston-Salem
-
NC food assistance recipients receive extra benefits for April, May
-
A father shoots and kills 2-year-old daughter, and then kills himself, Davidson County authorities say
-
'A new stage in this crisis.' Forsyth and Davidson counties see double-digit increase in coronavirus cases
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately