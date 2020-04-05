March 23, 1925 - April 3, 2020 Mrs. Magdeline Wilkins Temples, 95, of Kernersville, died peacefully on April 3, 2020, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Magdeline was one of nine children born to the late Elder Len Wilkins and Sudie Sisk Wilkins. She was born on March 23, 1925, in Stokes County. She retired from RJR Tobacco Company and was a member of Oaklawn Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene "Snooks" Temples; four brothers, Paul, R.J., Billy, and Bobby Wilkins; and three sisters, Hildred Ward, Dorothy Bailey and Nancy Parker. Surviving are one daughter, Sandra Soots (husband Charles) of Kernersville; one sister, Delphine Black of Winston Salem; two grandchildren, Matthew Soots (wife Elizabeth) of Winston Salem, and Meredith Weddle (husband Matthew) of Kernersville; one great-granddaughter, Norah Weddle; and soon to be second great-granddaughter, Georgia Soots, arriving in late April. A private graveside service will be conducted at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens with Rev. Kevin Kilbreth officiating. Memorials may be made to Oaklawn Baptist Church, 3500 Kernersville Rd., Winston Salem, NC 27107 or Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston Salem, 27103. The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to the staff of Kerner Ridge Assisted Living, Brookridge Retirement Community and Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home for their kind and generous care and support. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

To plant a tree in memory of Magdeline Temples as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries