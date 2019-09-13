September 17, 1932 - September 12, 2019 Essie Louise Montgomery Tedder, 86, went to be with the Lord Thursday morning, September 12, 2019 at Trellis Supportive Care after a brief illness. Essie was born on September 17, 1932 in Stokes County to the late Isaiah "Boots" and Alice Wall Montgomery. She retired after numerous years of service from Tri Flex Hose and Fittings. Essie devoted her life being a caregiver to others. She enjoyed spending time with all her family, reading, and being outdoors. In addition to her parents, Essie was preceded in death by her 5 sisters and 5 brothers. She is survived by her daughter, Kristy Shelton (Galen), 1 grandson, Stephen Shelton (Erin), 2 granddaughters, Heather Carter (Jason) and Lauren McLemore (Austin), 3 great grandchildren, Mackenzie, Jamison, and Kayleigh, and special nephews Keith Smith (Sandra), Jimmy Voss (Linda), and Gary Montgomery (Cindy). There will an 2:00 pm funeral service held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Burroughs Chapel with Rev. Robert Lattimore officiating. Burial will follow in the Bowman Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 1-2 pm at Burroughs Funeral Home and other times at the home of Galen and Kristy Shelton. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Trellis Supportive Care for their comfort and compassion, allowing Essie's final days to be spent with dignity and grace. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Bowman Family Cemetery, P. O. Box 431, Germanton, NC 27019. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Smith family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 NC Hwy 65 West, Walnut Cove, NC 27052
Most Popular
-
Winston-Salem woman who played role in bizarre Clemmons killings back behind bars on drug and larceny charges.
-
Racially insensitive text from school board member included a picture of ‘Mushmouth,’ sources say
-
Kmart in Clemmons to close in December
-
Human remains found in Rural Hall; authorities ask for help with identification
-
Sexton: School officials seem to have lost sight of who the bosses really are
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Pot Or Not: Is It Time For Marijuana Laws To Change in N.C.? Join our panel for a conversation about this controversial topic.
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately