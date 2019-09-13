September 17, 1932 - September 12, 2019 Essie Louise Montgomery Tedder, 86, went to be with the Lord Thursday morning, September 12, 2019 at Trellis Supportive Care after a brief illness. Essie was born on September 17, 1932 in Stokes County to the late Isaiah "Boots" and Alice Wall Montgomery. She retired after numerous years of service from Tri Flex Hose and Fittings. Essie devoted her life being a caregiver to others. She enjoyed spending time with all her family, reading, and being outdoors. In addition to her parents, Essie was preceded in death by her 5 sisters and 5 brothers. She is survived by her daughter, Kristy Shelton (Galen), 1 grandson, Stephen Shelton (Erin), 2 granddaughters, Heather Carter (Jason) and Lauren McLemore (Austin), 3 great grandchildren, Mackenzie, Jamison, and Kayleigh, and special nephews Keith Smith (Sandra), Jimmy Voss (Linda), and Gary Montgomery (Cindy). There will an 2:00 pm funeral service held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Burroughs Chapel with Rev. Robert Lattimore officiating. Burial will follow in the Bowman Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 1-2 pm at Burroughs Funeral Home and other times at the home of Galen and Kristy Shelton. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Trellis Supportive Care for their comfort and compassion, allowing Essie's final days to be spent with dignity and grace. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Bowman Family Cemetery, P. O. Box 431, Germanton, NC 27019. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Smith family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 NC Hwy 65 West, Walnut Cove, NC 27052

Tags

Load entries