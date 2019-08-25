September 12, 1926 - August 23, 2019 Mr. Ernest "Bill" Fielden Teague Sr., 92, of Winston-Salem passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 at Trellis Supportive Care. Bill was born in Gaston County, NC to the late Charles Parks Teague and Fannie Baker Teague on September 12, 1926. He was a veteran of The United States Navy and served in World War II. Bill was a member of Konnoak Hill United Methodist Church. He retired from Roadway Express after twenty four and a half years of service. Bill was part of many organizations, he was past master of Winston Lodge 167 AF & AM and past patron of Twin City #60 O.E.S., Bill also worked part time for Hayworth-Miller. Along with his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Teague. He is survived by his daughter, Katrina Oakley and husband Larry; granddaughter, Meredith Booe and husband Steve; great granddaughter Emily Booe; also his son, Ernest Teague Jr. and family of Gastonia. A special thank you to his family/staff of Forest Heights Assisted Living for their love and care for the past seven years. A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Monday, August 26, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel, with Mr. Larry Bridges officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Masonic Home for Children, 600 College Street, Oxford, NC 27565 or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may he made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller 3315 Silas Creek Parkway
