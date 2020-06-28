May 28, 1926 - June 27, 2020 Mrs. Edna Mae Boger Teague, 94, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at The Oaks at Forsyth. Edna was born in Davie County on May 28, 1926, to Florence Mae Beck and Gleanes Stewart Boger. She was of the Moravian faith and owned and operated Jones' Upholstery for many years. Edna was dearly loved and will be truly missed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Wesley Teague; one daughter, Carolyn Griffin; three brothers, Herman Boger, John Boger, and Raleigh "Bud" Boger; and two sisters, Joyce "Teeney" Boger Owens and Lodena Boger Dunn. Surviving are one son, Jesse Adams (wife Jane); one daughter, Robin Powell; one son-in-law, Rev. Donald Griffin; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; several nieces and one nephew. A graveside service will be held at 11am on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Parklawn Memorial Park with Brother Frank Shumate and Rev. Donald Griffin officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Tags

Load entries