July 16, 1937 - October 14, 2019 Mr. James Gray Taylor Sr., 82, of Midway, NC, departed this life for his heavenly home at 10:58 pm on Monday, October 14, 2019, following a short courageous battle with cancer. James was born in Edgecombe County, NC, on July 16, 1937, to the late James Alton and Carrie Estelle Bailey Taylor. He was a member of New Mount Vernon United Methodist Church and served in the US Army from 1962 till 1966. He then worked in the auto insurance industry and retired from State Farm Claims Division in 1999. Among his many areas of interest, he enjoyed spending time at his mountain cabin, wood working, and tending to his "mini" farm. James also diligently served for 19 years with Meals on Wheels of Davidson County. He was dearly loved and will be deeply missed. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by three brothers: Jesse Mack, Donald Ray and Thomas Alton Taylor. Surviving are his loving wife of 58 years, Ollie Taylor; devoted son, James Taylor Jr., and Renee Renigar, whom he loved as a daughter. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt appreciation for all the prayers and expressions of love shown to James and the family during this difficult time and would like to recognize the exceptional care provided by Trellis Supportive Care that exemplifies what life is all about: "The power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, honest compliment, or the smallest act of caring" (Leo Buseaqlia). A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Westlawn Gardens of Memory with Pastor Craig Toth and Mr. Danny Bowers officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or Gideons International, Davidson North Camp, P.O. Box 1598, Welcome, NC 27374. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
