Taylor, Roy James February 2, 1933 - July 13, 2019 Mr. Roy James Taylor, 86, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at home. He was born on February 2, 1933 to Reggie and Ethel Taylor in Virginia. He is preceded in death by his wife Bonnie, a daughter, Annette, and a son, Tim. He is survived by 3 daughters, Bonita, Teresa, and Wendy (David); 5 grandchildren, Heather, Chasity (Josh) of the home, Seth, Halley, and Sydney; 2 great-grandchildren, Kaleb, and Finnegan. A memorial service will be held at our house on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 7 pm, 2515 Mount Salem Road, Pfafftown, NC 27040. Affordable cremations

