February 25, 1938 - April 8, 2020 King Peggy Ruth Webb Taylor, 82, of King, NC passed away at her home after a long illness. Mrs. Taylor was born on February 25, 1938, in Carroll County, VA, to the late Otis and Pearl Easter Webb. She was a member of First Baptist Church of King, and she attended Calvary Baptist Church. She was a member of the King of Spades Garden Club for 26 years and served as president for 11 of those years; she was also a member of the State Garden Club of NC and served as the former District Director. Peggy volunteered many years at the King Public Library, and she loved to travel. She made sure to share the Gospel with all that she came in contact with. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters: Alice Willis, Annie Bell Jones, and Marie Venable, and her brothers: Jack Easter, and W.O. Webb, Jr. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 52 wonderful years of marriage, Jack Taylor, her daughter, Jackie Taylor Goforth and husband Rick, her son, Dan Taylor, and grandchildren: Gracelyn, Olivia, and Eden Goforth. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 noon, Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Skyline Memorial Park in Mt. Airy, NC with Pastor Kevin Broyhill, Pastor Rusty Reid, and Pastor Tom Southern officiating. She will lie instate on Friday, April 10, 2020, from 11:00 AM until 4:30 PM at Slate Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the King of Spades Garden Club, 112 Provence Ct,. King, NC 27021 or to Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Ln., Ste. 200, Mt. Airy, NC 27030. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Peggy Ruth Webb Taylor. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. P.O. Box 23 King, NC 27021

