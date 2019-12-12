November 13, 1929 - December 9, 2019 Mrs. Mary Thompkins Taylor, 90, of Gray Ave., Winston-Salem, passed on Monday, December 9th at the Katie B. Reynolds Hospice Care. Mary was born in McCormick, SC to the late Johnnie Thompkins and Florie New Thompkins. She graduated from Atkins High School Class of 47 and attended Winston-Salem Teachers College. Mary worked as a switchboard operator for Camel City Cab Company, Katie B. Reynolds Hospital, Forsyth Hospital and ended her career after 23 years at Winston-Salem State University. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Taylor, Sr.; her daughter, Bernice Fields; her brothers, Thurmond Long, Johnnie Thompkins, Jr., David Thompkins; and her sister-in-law, Ernell Thompkins. She is survived by her children, Isaiah David Thompkins of Winston-Salem, Florie (Fason) Purnell of Davidsonville, MD, Bernard (Tonya) Taylor, Jr. of Winston-Salem, Tommy (Alicia) Taylor of Charlotte, NC, Ava (Tim) Dungee of Winston-Salem, Rita Segers of Lawrenceville, GA; 14 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters-in-law, Olivia Thompkins, Elisa Thompkins both of Winston-Salem, and Nina Long of Washington, DC; and a host of cherished nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Piney Grove Baptist Church, with Rev. James Linville officiating and visitation a half hour before, at 11:30 am. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Mrs. Taylor may be viewed Friday, December 13, 2019 from 2 pm - 6 pm at Douthit's. Douthit Funeral Home 4655 Brownboro Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
