February 18, 1935 - September 17, 2019 Mr. James "Jimmy/Slim" Taylor, 84, of Wallburg, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at his home. He was born on February 18, 1935 in Toccoa, Ga. to the late Henry and Maude Taylor. Jimmy served in the United States Army from 1952 until 1956, served as reserve sheriff for Davidson County while working as a cable repairman for Bell South/AT&T, retiring in 1995. He married Ruby Ruth Smith on February 1, 1957. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter, Dianne Lynn Taylor. Surviving of the home is his wife of 61 years, Ruth Taylor; son, Larry Wayne Taylor of Winston-Salem; two grandchildren, Amber Taylor, and Tara Naylor (Chad) of Winston-Salem; and three great-grandchildren, Madison, Keaton, and Charley. Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Parklawn Memorial Park with Larry Rierson officiating. There will not be a formal visitation. Memorial gifts may be directed to Meals on Wheels, 104 E. Center Street, Lexington, NC 27292. J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home in Wallburg is privileged to serve the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com. J.C. Green and Sons 10301 N. NC Hwy 109, Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Pot Or Not: Is It Time For Marijuana Laws To Change in N.C.? Join our panel for a conversation about this controversial topic.
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately