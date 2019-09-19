February 18, 1935 - September 17, 2019 Mr. James "Jimmy/Slim" Taylor, 84, of Wallburg, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at his home. He was born on February 18, 1935 in Toccoa, Ga. to the late Henry and Maude Taylor. Jimmy served in the United States Army from 1952 until 1956, served as reserve sheriff for Davidson County while working as a cable repairman for Bell South/AT&T, retiring in 1995. He married Ruby Ruth Smith on February 1, 1957. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter, Dianne Lynn Taylor. Surviving of the home is his wife of 61 years, Ruth Taylor; son, Larry Wayne Taylor of Winston-Salem; two grandchildren, Amber Taylor, and Tara Naylor (Chad) of Winston-Salem; and three great-grandchildren, Madison, Keaton, and Charley. Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Parklawn Memorial Park with Larry Rierson officiating. There will not be a formal visitation. Memorial gifts may be directed to Meals on Wheels, 104 E. Center Street, Lexington, NC 27292. J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home in Wallburg is privileged to serve the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com. J.C. Green and Sons 10301 N. NC Hwy 109, Winston-Salem, NC

