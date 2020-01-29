Advance - Jack Taylor, 87, died January 25, 2020. Funeral service will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Fork Baptist Church in Mocksville.

Service information

Jan 29
Funeral Service
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
2:00PM
Fork Baptist Church
3140 US Hwy 64 East
Mocksville, NC 27028
