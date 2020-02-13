February 16, 1934 - February 11, 2020 Barbara Jean Barrow Taylor, 85, of Kernersville, NC went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held 1:00PM Friday, February 14, 2020 at Gospel Light Baptist Church with Rev. Brian Taylor and Rev. Frank Shumate officiating. Entombment will follow at Gardens of Memory Walkertown. The family will greet friends from 11:00AM to 1:00PM Friday at the church. A native of Kernersville, NC, Barbara was married to Jack M. Taylor for 66 years and was the daughter of the late Wilburn L. Barrow and Lucy Ella Gordon Barrow. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and homemaker. Barbara was a faithful member of Gospel Light Baptist Church for over 36 years and led the Women's Prayer Room for many years. Survivors include her husband, Jack of the home; daughters, Pamela Taylor Morphis and husband, Conway of Kernersville, and Sherri Taylor Dollarhite and husband, Travis of Kernersville; sons, Rev. Brian Taylor and wife, Lisa of Walkertown, and Douglas Taylor of Greensboro; grandchildren, Ashley Martin and husband, Zac, Meredith Usrey and husband, Hank, Heather Altman and husband, Jerry, Taylor King, Amanda Warren and husband, Joshua, and Michael Taylor and fiancé, Brandi Shouse; great-grandchildren, Adelyn Usrey, Ella Jane Usrey, Karleigh Newsome, Kynlee Altman, Henry Warren, Benjamin Warren, and Autumn Taylor. The family would like to gratefully acknowledge her caregivers, Amy, April, Karla, and Sherry for their devoted, loving care of our mother. Friends and family may view and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Home Care & Hospice, 1308 Davis Ave., Statesville, NC 28677. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service 213 West Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC 27284

