May 7, 1935 - March 7, 2020 Mr. David Lee Tanner was born on May 7, 1935 to Mr. E. Eugene and Mrs. Marie C. Tanner in Winston-Salem, NC where he resided all his life. He passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Health. He attended the local public schools, graduating from Atkins High School, class of 1953. He was employed by RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company and retired after over 30 years of service. In addition to his parents, Mr. Tanner was preceded in death by his wife, Bessie E. Tanner; sister, Azalee Hunter; and three brothers, Arthur McGee, John L. Tanner, Sr., and E. Eugene Tanner, Jr. He is survived by two devoted brothers, Purnell (Mildred) Turner and Fred D. (Dorothy) Tanner; two sons, Marvin Tanner and Jerry Wallace; a step-son, Jimmy Johnson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Russell Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Park. The family visitation will be held from 11:30 am until 12 noon on Thursday at the Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL).

