Tamer, George Andrew October 4, 1956 - January 6, 2020 Andy died the way he lived - working on being healthy, balanced and present. Andy was born the fifth of nine children to Pearl and Mickey Tamer in Winston-Salem, NC. His parents instilled in their big family a strong sense of community and respect. Their family-owned businesses were an integral part of their vibrant southside neighborhood. Father to sons Dylan and Remy, husband to Liza, brother, uncle, friend to many, the size of Andy's family could not be measured by numbers, but by treasured moments, affectionate hugs and lively times. After high school and a 4 year stint with the Navy on a nuclear sub, Andy met Liza Sprinkle, whose unmatched energy and passion swept him off his feet. His work at Piedmont Airlines, beginning in 1982, started a loyal 38 year long career where he remained until the day of his death. During this time he was a dependable IAM aircraft worker with what is now American Airlines in Charlotte, NC. You can find Andy's heart in many places. His home in the woods, his haven, where nature often lured him to the campfire or the porch was his opportunity for reflection or sharing quality time with family or close friends. Appreciating strong coffee or a cold Hoppyum in hand, this was certainly a place where he found peace. Living simply, Andy prioritized his life with family at the top. If he loved you, you knew you were loved. In keeping with the simplicity of Andy's spirit there will be no formal service. On Sunday, January 26, 3pm to 6pm, Liza, Dylan, Remy and family will be at Old Nick's Pub in Lewisville, NC. All are welcome to stop by and share a hug and a memory at Andy's favorite neighborhood watering hole. The practice of Love, Giving, Forgiving, and Peace were his credo. He served selflessly and humbly and recently expressed that City With Dwellings ( PO Box 20061 Winston-Salem, NC 27120) captured his heart. So to honor Andy please consider doing something that captures yours.
