July 26, 1929 - January 22, 2020 Kernersville Mrs. Marie Nance Talley, 90, died January 22, 2020 at Kerner Ridge Assisted Living. She was born July 26, 1929 to the late Harry McKinley Nance and Lessie Beatrice Anderson Nance. Marie was a very active member of Christ Moravian Church where she taught Sunday School and was involved in the Women's Fellowship. She graduated from King High School in 1946, and then went to work for Western Electric from 1947-1969. In high school she played basketball, and later played in a women's league in Winston-Salem. She was an avid gardener, sharing flowers and vegetables with her friends and neighbors. Marie was a lady who was always looking for a way to help others. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Edward Talley, two brothers, Harry Junior Nance and Larry Anderson Nance, two sisters, Rhumell Nance Joyce and Pat Nance Greene. Surviving are one daughter, Dawn (Richard) Rowe of Kernersville, her one and only grandson who she was extremely proud of and very active in his life, Devin Edward Rowe, and many numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at Kerner Ridge Assisted Living. A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. Burial will follow in Salem Moravian Graveyard God's Acre. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Devin Rowe College Fund, make checks payable to: "Devin Rowe SME" in memo line: 2EQ 13163, or to Cancer Services, Inc., 3175 Maplewood Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Talley, Marie Nance
Service information
Jan 25
Visitation
Saturday, January 25, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Hayworth - Miller Kernersville Chapel
141 Smith Edwards Road
Kernersville, NC 27284
Jan 25
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 25, 2020
2:00PM
Hayworth - Miller Kernersville Chapel
141 Smith Edwards Road
Kernersville, NC 27284
