August 10, 1927 - February 28, 2020 Betty Lou Griffin Talley passed away on February 28, 2020 in King. She was born in Winston-Salem on August 10, 1927 to the late William Rufus and Hattie Hudson Griffin. Betty was always active, energetic, and enjoyed activities like skiing, yoga, and dancing. Above all, Betty's family was most important to her. She was a very dedicated mother to all. Betty took a lot of pride in her family and all of their achievements. In addition to her parents, Betty is also preceded in death by her husband, Thorman Talley, and brother, Wallace Griffin. She leaves behind her children, Doug (Pattie) Talley, Vickie Talley Howe, and Rodney (Glenda) Talley; grandchildren, Todd Talley, Amanda (Matt) Jones, James (Christina) Anderson, Joseph Anderson, and Jennifer Camille (Pierce) Scantlin; 9 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; siblings, Kenneth (Shirley) Griffin, Shirley Sonbert, Cleo Willard-Weems, Linda Bennett, Sue (Wade) Nelson, and Donald Griffin; and many nieces, nephews, and loved ones. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, March 3rd from 2-4pm at Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home in Clemmons. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home Clemmons, North Carolina
