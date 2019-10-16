November 23, 1933 - October 14, 2019 Captain Bill Talbert, Winston-Salem Fire Department, retired, answered his last call on October 14, 2019 to arrive in the arms of his savior, our Lord, Jesus Christ. He was born November 23, 1933 in Forsyth County to the late Owens Mattison Talbert and James Ruth Furches. Bill retired with 30 years' service in the department and afterward worked several years in the construction business. In addition, he became a member of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT), traveling to various sites of both natural and manmade disasters, including the attack on the North Towers in New York on 9/11. During this time he and his wife built a home in Tobaccoville and joined Mizpah Moravian Church. He was also a member of Old Town Lodge #751. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Doris Jones Talbert; two daughters, Patricia Money (Gary), Beverly Nichol (Mark); five grandsons, William Money (Roza), Aaron Money (Kaitlan), John Kiger, Jr. (Heather), Adam Kiger (Ashley), Chris Nichol and thirteen great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be conducted 11:00 AM Friday, October 18, 2019 at Forsyth Memorial Park with Rev. Charlie Fishel officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 at Hayworth-Miller Chapel Rural Hall. "The Lord is my portion, says my soul. Therefore I hope in him!" "The Lord is good to those who wait for him, to the soul who seeks him." "It is good that one should hope and wait quietly for the salvation of the Lord." Lamentations 3:24-26. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 305 Bethania Rural Hall Road
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately