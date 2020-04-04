June 18, 1932 - April 2, 2020 Mr. Carl Richard Tacy, 87, a resident of Winston-Salem, died April 2, 2020 at Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care in Yadkinville, North Carolina. Mr. Tacy was born June 18, 1932, in Huttonsville, West Virginia, a son to the late Gilbert Lee and Alva Lona Archer Tacy. In 1955 he married the former Donnie Marston, also of Huttonsville. Carl graduated from Davis & Elkins College in 1956 with a bachelor's of science in physical education and went on to coach basketball for 10 years on the high school level. Upon completing a master's degree at Radford College University, he served as men's basketball coach for three years at Ferrum (Va.) Junior College. Tacy served one season as an assistant coach, at Marshall University, before assuming the title of head coach there, guiding the Thundering Herd to an NCAA appearance in 1972. Later in 1972, Tacy became head men's basketball coach at Wake Forest University, a title he a held for 13 seasons. Under his leadership, the Demon Deacons won 222 games, had five 20-win seasons, and twice reached the Regional Finals (Elite Eight) of the NCAA tournament: first in 1977 and again in 1984. Carl was twice voted a finalist for the NCAA Division I National Coach of the Year Award. He is a member of the Wake Forest University, Ferrum College, and Davis & Elkins College, Sports Halls of Fame, and was a recipient of the Radford University Outstanding Alumnus Award. Carl served as deacon at First Baptist Churches in Winston-Salem and Waynesboro (VA), was a member of the Lion's and Civitan Clubs in Winston-Salem, as well as Gideons International. Carl truly loved his teams and was proud to see so many student athletes he helped coach go on to have successful careers, whether playing professional basketball, or otherwise. Carl would want to be remembered as a teacher and mentor, an avid outdoorsman and devout Christian, but and most of all, as a loving father, grandfather and loyal husband. Carl is survived by his wife Donnie, son Carl Tacy, Jr., daughters Carla Tacy and Andrea Kelly Tacy, as well as grandsons Peer, Nathan, Eli, Aiden, and Liam, and one great-grandson, Zachary. Due to current circumstances, the family is interring Carl at a private graveside service in West Virginia. A memorial service will be held at a later date, details pending. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the First Baptist Church on Fifth, Church Renovation Fund, would be greatly appreciated. Tomblyn Funeral Home, 45 Randolph Ave., Elkins, WV 26241 is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made through www.tomblynfuneralhome.com. Tomblyn Funeral Home 45 Randolph Ave., Elkins, WV 26241
Most Popular
-
COVID-19 cases at 40 in Forsyth. Assume you'll come into contact with the disease if you leave home, says health director.
-
NC food assistance recipients receive extra benefits for April, May
-
Police look for missing businessman from Winston-Salem
-
A father shoots and kills 2-year-old daughter, and then kills himself, Davidson County authorities say
-
'A new stage in this crisis.' Forsyth and Davidson counties see double-digit increase in coronavirus cases
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately