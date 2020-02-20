June 10, 1949 - February 15, 2020 Mr. Donald Joseph Szczepanowski, 70, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. He was born June 10, 1949, in Wyoming County, NY, the son of Donald Thomas and Mary Landowski Szczepanowski. He was of the Catholic faith, was a U.S. Navy veteran during the Vietnam Era and specialized in all aspects of computer technology for over 30 years. What was most important to Don was that he was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Barbara Szczepanowski; his daughter, Jessica Szczepanowski; two grandchildren, Colten Dishman and Kaiden Dishman; and three sisters, Donna Pickard (Richard), Margie Bater and Marie Gibson (Mark), all of New York; he had many loved nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and great-nephews. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with military rites provided by the Clemmons V.F.W. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Friday, February 21, 2020, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

To send flowers to the family of Donald Szczepanowski, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 21
Visitation
Friday, February 21, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek
3315 Silas Creek Pkwy
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Donald's Visitation begins.
Feb 22
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 22, 2020
2:00PM
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Pkwy
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Donald's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load entries