March 29, 1941 - May 3, 2020 KERNERSVILLE- Mrs. Jo Ann Bowers Swift, 79, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at her home. She was born in Carroll County Virginia. March 29, 1941 to the late Everett Whittfield Bowers and Gladys Greathouse. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Alan Bowers and a sister, Myra McCollem. Surviving are her two daughters; Terri Newman of Belews Creek, and Donna (Jeff) Mabe of Walnut Cove, her son, Charles, Jr. (Kathy) Swift of Kernersville, three sisters; Willma Lamb, Helen Whitaker, and Faye Scott, and her brother, Jerry Bowers, six grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time, a private graveside service will be held at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. The family would like to extend a special Thank You to her special helpers: Zoe Parsons, Seaver, Aidan, and Owen Follas. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.Hayworth-Miller.com.
