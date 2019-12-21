Swicegood Lexington - Phyllis Darr Swicegood, 90, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019. A graveside service will be held 11 am, Monday, December 23rd at Forest Hill Memorial Park, Old Hwy 64 in Lexington.
Swicegood, Phyllis Darr
