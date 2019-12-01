September 1, 1922 - November 27, 2019 Frank D. Sweeten of Bermuda Village, Bermuda Run, NC passed away Nov. 27, 2019 with his wife by his side. He was born in Philadelphia, PA to Mr. & Mrs. Earle C. Sweeten on Sept. 1, 1922. He was predeceased by his parents, sister Helen, brother Craig, second wife Lucille and first wife Virginia. Frank is survived by wife Joyce Glass Sweeten, daughter Ann Sweeten, son-in-law Randy Yoder of Salem, MA and stepdaughters Karen Dooms (Rodney) and family of FL and Kimberly Laster (Eric) and family of Charlotte, NC. Also left to cherish his memory are several treasured nieces and nephews in PA, NC and FL. Frank served as a pilot during WWII, flying over 1200 hours as Navy Instrument Instructor and, upon returning home, received a B.S. in Economics from the Wharton School at the University of PA. He continued his service in the USNR Ready Reserves as Lieutenant until 1954. In 1948 Frank began his business career in New York City, working as director of labor and industrial relations for several companies. 1963 led him to Sperry Corporation, where his duties culminated as the Senior Vice President of Human Resources. He retired in 1987. Frank was always involved in his community as a volunteer. While living in Watertown, NY in the 60s he served in different capacities for the United Way, the local hospital and the Chamber of Commerce- to name a few. In Wilmington and Mocksville, NC Frank volunteered as an AARP tax preparer and a counselor for the NC Senior Health Ins. Program at the Mocksville Senior Center. He was president of Bermuda Village Residents' Assoc. and town councilman for several years. Frank was very devoted to his church wherever he lived, sang in the choir (where he met Joyce) and served as trustee or elder in many and most recently at Clemmons Presbyterian Church. Over the years, Frank enjoyed many pastimes and hobbies. Among them: yachting in New England, playing golf and tennis, nurturing his perfectly cultivated rose garden and the delivery of a good joke. He was devoted to his dog Penny, who insisted on remaining at Frank's side during his recent illness. Many thanks to Dr. Hart, III, Dr. Rebecca Henderson and Dr. Timothy Collins, Trellis Supportive Care, Charlin of Home Instead and too many others to name. The support of our church and Bermuda Village friends and neighbors has been heartening. Memorials may be sent to the Clemmons Presbyterian Church or to Trellis Supportive Care. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Clemmons Presbyterian Church. A private burial with full military honors will take place in Philidelphia, PA. From our Naval pilot: CAVU- Ceiling And Visibility Unlimited! Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately