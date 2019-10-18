November 21, 1954 - October 16, 2019 Clemmons- Judy Cothren Sweat, 64 of Sweathill Road, Clemmons, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019. She was born in Wilkes County to Charlie Arvil and Ozeal Jolly Burcham. Judy worked more than 20 years at the Chuckwagon Restaurant. Her favorite hobby was taking pictures and she loved to cook. Judy spent all of her life taking care of her loved ones and always had a bright, beautiful smile. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, her loving partner, Robert Blevins, and her brother, Jerry Burcham. She is survived by her children, Julie Burcham (Billy Kirk) and Tonya Sweat; step-children, Randy Sweat and Rhonda Sweat; grandchildren, Dakota Sweat, Mariah Belcher, Cheyanne Kirk, Courtney Belcher, Cierra Kirk, Ashley Sweat, Steven Sweat, Mitchell Clem and Paulie Harvey; great-grandchildren, Jayden Currier and Leland Belcher; sisters: Mary Barton, Patricia B. Gallimore, and Sandra (Trenton) Clark. Her funeral service will be conducted Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 4:00 PM at Gentry Funeral Chapel with Rev. Stephen Evans officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00-3:45 prior to the funeral service at Gentry Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601 N, Yadkinville, NC 27055
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately