July 17, 1954 - December 30, 2019 David Barrow Swan, age 65, of Winston-Salem, NC, passed away December 30, 2019 at Kindred Hospital. He was born July 17, 1954, to Chester W. Swan and Antoinette Barrow Swan. David graduated school at Parkland High School. He worked in maintenance for Hanes Mall until his retirement for medical reasons. David is survived by three siblings, Chester D. Swan (Jan) of Carthage, MO, Katherine Swan Osborne of Kernersville, and Donald T. Swan of Winston-Salem, NC, and fiance Phyllis Woodby of Abingdon, VA. He was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Swan, and his parents. David will always be loved by us. Memorial service will be Saturday, January 25th, at 10:00 am in the Chapel (Saal) at Home Moravian Church in Old Salem, Winston-Salem, NC. Following the service, David's ashes will be spread in the Salem Moravian Graveyard (God's Acre), after which the family will receive visitors in the Home Church parlor.
