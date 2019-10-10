October 17, 1937 - October 7, 2019 Frances Mae Mayle Swalenberg, 81, of Winston-Salem, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. Frances was born in Barbour County, West Virginia to the late Denver and Mary E. Fedro Mayle on October 17, 1937. Frances, better known as "Fran" or "Sissy" to family and friends, made friends wherever she went. She was a great cook and baker and was well known for her fruit cakes. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Henry Swalenberg and brother, Randall Mayle. Fran was survived by a brother, Denver Mayle and a sister, JoAnn Dietenbeck (John); a niece and nephew; she had many, many special friends that would stop by, visit, and bring her goodies and take care of her needs, especially, Betty Love. A chapel service will be held 2:00 PM on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Parklawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
