December 30, 1939 - December 24, 2019 Mrs. Sarah Lynn Wooten Swaim, 79, of Winston-Salem, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. She was born on December 30, 1939, in Forsyth County to the late Roy Lee Wooten and Pocahontas Thornton Wooten. Sarah Lynn grew up in Winston-Salem and was on the cradle roll at Waughtown Baptist Church, where she attended most of her life. She went to Waughtown School and graduated from Gray High School in 1958. Following graduation, she attended Chowan College. Sarah Lynn was an avid bridge player, an excellent cook, and loved to entertain. She cherished the time spent with family and friends. Sarah Lynn was caring, selfless, and always willing to help whenever called upon. She leaves behind her devoted husband of 56 years, Charles Edward "Ed" Swaim; her daughter, Regina Swaim King (Richard); and her grandson, Christian, whom she adored. Funeral services for Sarah Lynn will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Waughtown Baptist Church with Rev. Christa Warise and Dr. Don Farrow officiating. Interment will follow at Waughtown Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. Sarah Lynn was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Waughtown Baptist Church, 1538 Waughtown St., Winston-Salem, NC 27107 or the American Heart Association, 10 Glenlake Pkwy NE South Tower Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30328. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
