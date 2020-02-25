February 11, 1949 - February 22, 2020 Mr. Joseph H. Swaim, Jr., 71, of Advance, died peacefully at his home on Saturday, February 22, 2020. He was born in Statesville to the late Joseph Holland, Sr. and Ruth Litaker Swaim. Joe was a graduate of RJ Reynolds High School, Wingate College, and Forsyth Technical Institute. He served his country proudly in the United States Navy as a petty officer 3rd class from 1972 to 1976. He was retired from RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Fred T. Robinette. Surviving are his sister, Priscilla Swaim Robinette of Advance; his nieces, Emily Robinette Harpe (Slayton) of Advance and Sally Robinette Anglin (Andrew) of Winston-Salem; great-nieces, Kathryn and Meredith Harpe; and great-nephew, Benjamin Anglin. He is also survived by a dear aunt, Doris Hartman of Statesville, and numerous cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crisis Control Ministry, 200 East Tenth Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101; Samaritan Ministries, 414 E. Northwest Blvd, Winston-Salem, NC 27105; Winston-Salem Rescue Mission, 718 N. Trade Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or the Salvation Army of the Carolinas, 501 Archdale Drive, Charlotte, NC 28217. The family would like to express their sincerest appreciation to the staff of Trellis Supportive Care as well as Griswold Home Care, especially Matilda and Lilly. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006

