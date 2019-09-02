January 20, 1933 - August 31, 2019 Gracie H. Swaim, age 86, passed away August 31, 2019. She was born January 20, 1933 in Yadkin County to the late Melton Garfield Brown and Hannah Matilda Stokes Brown. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Roger Leroy Huchins; second husband Frankie D. Swaim; grandson Andy Helton; great granddaughter Jazilynn Leigh Toler; brothers Clyde Brown, Lonnie "Bill" Brown, Alvis "Shorty" Brown; sister Eloise Gardner; three infant siblings. She was a member of Mtn. Grove United Methodist Church. Mrs. Swaim loved gardening, working in her flower beds, and spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her son Roger Hutchins (Debbie) of Ronda; daughters Linda Burnett, Dianne Comer (Billy), both of Hamptonville, Dee Dee Stout of Courtney, Becky Butcher (Bunny) of Thurmond, Chris Roberts (Randy) of Boonville; 9 grandchildren; 4 step-grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 7 step great-grandchildren; sister Polly Joyner (Frankie) of Ronda; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; her 2 beloved K9 companions Katie Mae and Baily. The family will receive friends Monday, September 2, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Gentry Family Funeral Service and at other times, 3118 Sassy Rock Trail, Hamptonville. A funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 2:30 PM at Mtn. Grove UMC with Rev. Claudia Harrelson officiating. Mrs. Swaim will lie-in-state 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family would like to thank Yadkin County EMS and Yadkin County Sheriff's Office for all their efforts and kindness. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Jonesville is serving the Swaim family. Gentry Family Funeral Service 4517 Little Mtn. Rd, Jonesville, NC 28642

Tags

Load entries