January 19, 1920 - December 10, 2019 James Turner "JT" Suttles, 99, of Statesville, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Brookdale Peachtree Assisted Living in Statesville. He was born on January 19, 1920 in Greensboro, NC, to the late Turner and Minnie Needham Suttles. He grew up in Greensboro, married his high school sweetheart, Jean Scott, and joined the war effort serving as a first lieutenant in charge of building airfields up the Italian coast in support of the Allied bombers. Returning home, he enrolled at NC State, and graduated with a degree in Textile Technology. JT worked in the textile industry, primarily for Burlington Industries. He and Jean moved to Reidsville in 1972 and he retired in 1985. JT was active in his community serving as president of the Men's Garden Club, the Reidsville Chapter of Habitat for Humanity, and the Reidsville Lion's Club. He was chairman of the Reidsville Historic Preservation Commission. He and Jean were both Elders in and supporters of the First Presbyterian Church of Reidsville's many projects. In addition to his parents, JT was predeceased by Jean, his wife of nearly 72 years; by their son, Kirk Suttles, who died of cancer at age 33; and by his sisters, Frances Ritter and Angie Hodgin; and by his brother, Lee Suttles. He is survived by his children, Scott Suttles of Burlington, Dee Chambers and husband, Jim of Winston-Salem, Dr. Reid Suttles and wife, Cynthia of Mooresville and Lagrangeville, NY, and Alison Suttles of Troutman. Grandsons include Jared Suttles and Clay Suttles of Lagrangeville, NY and Matthew Chambers and wife, Caroline of Charlotte. There are six great grandchildren, Barritt, Annabelle, and Jay Chambers, Palmer and Harper Wyke, and Adyson Hoffman. A service with military honors will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home in Mooresville. A Celebration of Life will follow. JT had a wonderful life. He would have said, "Don't be sad because I'm gone, instead be happy that I was here. I was raised by a family who loved me and loved by the family I raised. Until we meet again, to God be the Glory." If you wish to make a contribution in his memory, please consider doing a good deed for someone in need. The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Peachtree Assisted Living in Statesville for their care and friendship, especially during his final days. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Suttles family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
