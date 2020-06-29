October 7, 1939 - June 27, 2020 Mrs. Evelyn Lucille Sink Suttle, 80, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020. She was born on October 7, 1939 in Forsyth County to John and Ella Sink. Evelyn graduated from Griffith School. She worked for Hanes Hosiery and Carolina Narrow Fabric. Evelyn also spent numerous years working as a pharmacy tech. She loved to work with her flowers and gardening. Evelyn will be dearly missed by everyone who had the privilege to know her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Clyde Suttle; brother, Fred Sink; and nephew, Charles Freeman "C.F. Hopkins." Surviving are her daughter, Linda Rich (Joey); grandchildren, Joshua Rich (Tasha) and Hanna Leonard (Cody); great-grandchildren, Charlie Leonard and Wyatt Leonard; and sister, Dorothy Bedsaul. A private graveside service will be held at Hopewell Moravian Church with Rev. David Merritt officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
