Sutphin, Wanda Lou Richardson RURAL HALLMrs. Wanda Lou Richardson Sutphin, of Montlieu Drive, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, at her home. Mrs. Sutphin was born in Iredell County to the late Thomas Munsey and Betha Naomi Reeves Richardson. She worked for 41 years at Hanes Brands, which would later become Sara Lee Garments. Mrs. Sutphin was a very active lifelong member of New Union United Methodist Church in Mocksville, where she served on numerous committees, sang in the choir, and baked for many bake sales. She was heavily involved with the Sheffield Community Center and the YMCA of Winston-Salem, managing lots of fundraising activities. Wanda will be remembered as a loving sister, wife, aunt, and friend, and will be missed by many. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Alvin "Al" Mathis Sutphin, and eight siblings. Survivors include a sister, Helen Bulla of Mocksville; a sister-in-law, Martha Esser of West Jefferson; nieces, Valerie Richardson, Megan Richardson, both of FL, Ann Scruggs (Jim) of Statesville, and Kim Richards of Michigan; nephews, Kevin Richardson of Florida, Alan Barker of Statesville, and Tim Poole of Greensboro; several great nieces; and a special friend, Carolyn Stewart. A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Sunday, May 3, in New Union United Methodist Church Cemetery in Mocksville, with Rev. Jesse Teal and Dr. Steven K. Rainey officiating. A public memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be considered for New Union United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Doris Dyson, 1469 County Line Road, Harmony, NC 28634. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com. Eaton Funeral Service 325 N. Main St., Mocksville, NC 27028

