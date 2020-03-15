February 8, 1944 - March 12, 2020 Mrs. Kathleen Ann Martin Surface, 76, of Lewisville, passed away at her home on Thursday, March 12, 2020. She was born in Cleveland, OH, on February 8, 1944, to the late Max Turczyk and Mary Leonardi Turczyk. Kathy was a very involved member at Concord United Methodist Church. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and sewing. Kathy was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother, and loved her family greatly. In addition to her parents, Kathy is preceded in death by a daughter, Terese. Left to cherish her memory is her husband of nineteen years, Darrell Surface; eight children: Kimberly (Greg), David (Allison), John (Jean), Joseph (Janine), Kathleen Kuehls, Glenn Martin, Reka Durgerian, and Tracy Surface; seven grandchildren; two special grandchildren, Tina Surface and Randall Duggins; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Butchy; and a sister, Lori. The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice Care of Burlington for their care and support, especially two nurses, Bobbie and Tanya. A service will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Parklawn Memorial Park Chapel of Faith. The family will receive friends 6:00 PM 8:00 PM Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel 6685 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, NC 27023

To send flowers to the family of Kathleen Surface, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 17
Visitation
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel
6685 Shallowford Road
Lewisville, NC 27023
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 18
Graveside Service
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
2:00PM
Parklawn Memorial Park Chapel of Faith
2730 Peters Creek Pkwy
Winston-Salem, NC 27127
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Tags

Load entries