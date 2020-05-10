Sumner, William Chancey November 24, 1978 - May 2, 2020 William Chancey Sumner, 41, passed away on May 2, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Health. Chancey was born on November 24, 1978 to Janet Sumner in Radford, VA. A gifted athlete, Chancey played basketball at Appalachian State University. He is a proud Alumni of Appalachian State University Class of 2001, and overly thrilled that his children are both currently attending App State as well. He enjoyed riding/racing bikes with his wife and CLM family and was an active member of the cycling community in Lewisville. He worked for Novant Health as a Physical Therapist Assistant most recently at Clemmons Outpatient Sports Performance Clinic and Forsyth Medical Center and was known as one of the most dedicated clinicians and so passionate for his craft. Chancey will be remembered as a kind man who was always willing to help someone, for his kindness to others, and for being a friend to all. HIs enthusiam and ability to connect with people is his legacy. Chancey whole heartedly loved and adored his wife and was so proud to share how much he loved his children. Chancey was preceded in death by his grandparents, William Warren Sumner and Beulah Agene Hill Sumner; and his beloved dogs, Casey, Jonah, and Rudder. Surviving are his loving wife, Ann Sumner; children, Jordan Michael Kota and Payton Marie Kota; beloved dog and best friend, Emmett; mother, Janet Sumner, sister, aunt, uncles and cousins and many dear friends and colleagues. A visitation for friends and family will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103

