Sumner, William Chancey November 24, 1978 - May 2, 2020 William Chancey Sumner, 41, passed away on May 2, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Health. Chancey was born on November 24, 1978 to Janet Sumner in Radford, VA. A gifted athlete, Chancey played basketball at Appalachian State University. He is a proud Alumni of Appalachian State University Class of 2001, and overly thrilled that his children are both currently attending App State as well. He enjoyed riding/racing bikes with his wife and CLM family and was an active member of the cycling community in Lewisville. He worked for Novant Health as a Physical Therapist Assistant most recently at Clemmons Outpatient Sports Performance Clinic and Forsyth Medical Center and was known as one of the most dedicated clinicians and so passionate for his craft. Chancey will be remembered as a kind man who was always willing to help someone, for his kindness to others, and for being a friend to all. HIs enthusiam and ability to connect with people is his legacy. Chancey whole heartedly loved and adored his wife and was so proud to share how much he loved his children. Chancey was preceded in death by his grandparents, William Warren Sumner and Beulah Agene Hill Sumner; and his beloved dogs, Casey, Jonah, and Rudder. Surviving are his loving wife, Ann Sumner; children, Jordan Michael Kota and Payton Marie Kota; beloved dog and best friend, Emmett; mother, Janet Sumner, sister, aunt, uncles and cousins and many dear friends and colleagues. A visitation for friends and family will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Most Popular
-
Vivian Burke, a longtime member of the city council and matriarch of a family deeply entrenched in local politics, has died
-
Tyson worker at Wilkesboro processing plant: 'It’s infested now. … We’re between a rock and hard place.'
-
My Take On Wake: Most of us never saw the real Danny Manning; here’s hoping that’s not the case with Steve Forbes
-
COVID-19 outbreak at Winston-Salem rehab center previously cited for failure to practice infectious disease protocols
-
Q&A: Some things to know about the 'murder hornet,' now in the US
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Enter your Mom & Me Photo for the chance to win a $50 gift card from Dalton's Crossing.
Enter to win a gift card to a local business. All you have to do is send us a photo of your home office or school setup.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately