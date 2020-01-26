March 13, 1964 - January 17, 2020 Lisa Lynn Williams Summey passed away on January 17, 2020 in Winston Salem at the age of 55. She was born in Forsyth County on March 13, 1964 to Donald and Doris Williams. Lisa was always there when anyone needed her. She was a dependable caregiver and would do anything for someone she loved. Lisa was preceded in death by her mother, father, and stepfather, John Hannah. She leaves behind her husband of 25 years, Tim Summey; son, Jerry "Marvin" Williams; granddaughter, Nevaeh Williams; brothers, Greg (Donna) Williams, John (Michelle) Hannah, Luther "Buck" Gossett, and Charlie Gosset; special nephew, Chandler Hannah; in-laws, the Summey Famiy; and many other nieces, nephews, and loved ones. Lisa was a loving wife, caring sister, devoted grandma and nanny, and wonderful friend. Her bright spirit and caring heart will truly be missed. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, February 8th at 2pm at Goldfloss Baptist Church, 719 Goldfloss St. with Pastor John Sealy officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home Clemmons, North Carolina
Summey, Lisa Lynn Williams
To plant a tree in memory of Lisa Summey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately