February 17, 1934 - January 2, 2020 Mrs. Marjorie Smallwood Summerson, 85, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. She was born February 17, 1934 in Montross, VA to the late Rosser Flynn and Thelma Fones Smallwood. Mrs. Summerson was a dedicated Christian and an active member of Burkhead United Methodist Church. She enjoyed walking, yoga, gardening, bird watching and her beloved Northern Neck of Virginia. She had a wonderful sense of humor and wit and was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. In retirement, she and her husband enjoyed travel in the US, Canada and Europe. Preceding her in death were two brothers, Bill Smallwood and Manny Smallwood and a sister, Mary Thelma Sanford. Surviving is her husband of 62 years, John "Buck" Summerson; son, John Summerson of Winston-Salem; son, Graham Summerson and wife, Mandy of Durham; daughter, Jan Hale and husband, Holland of Durham; four grandchildren, Luke Hale, Lizzie Hale, Gray Summerson and Matthew Summerson; also surviving are many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A visitation will be held from 2-4 PM on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. A burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Lane Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Summerson, Marjorie Smallwood
To send flowers to the family of Marjorie Summerson, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 5
Visitation
Sunday, January 5, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
2:00PM-4:00PM
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Pkwy
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
3315 Silas Creek Pkwy
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Guaranteed delivery before Marjorie's Visitation begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately