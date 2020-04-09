July 1, 1919 - April 3, 2020 RHODA GITENSTEIN SUMBERG Rhoda Sumberg passed away peacefully of natural causes at her home in Larchmont, NY on April 3, 2020 at the age of 100. She was born in New York City on July 1, 1919 to Israel and Rose Bralower Gitenstein. Her sister, Annette Zelson, her brothers Milton and Seymour Gitenstein predeceased her. She was a proud graduate of Hunter College High School and Hunter College Class of 1941. She was founding member of the Larchmont Temple. To her 80th birthday she was a part time Spanish, French and Latin teacher at the French School in Mamaroneck, New York and Rye Neck High School. After her husband, Bernard David Sumberg, died in 1992, she reinvented herself by learning bridge, making new friends, staying involved with the Larchmont Temple. Her greatest joy was her family. She hosted the annual family gathering at her home even until 2019. She was the loving mother of Simon (Ilene) Sumberg of Norwalk, Connecticut, Brooks (Robbie) Sumberg of Westport, Connecticut and Alice (Michael) Adler of Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She was a devoted grandmother of 7 and a great-grandmother of 6. Due to the pandemic, the family held a virtual funeral service on April 5, led by Rabbi Jeffrey Sirkman of the Larchmont Temple. A memorial service in her honor will be held at a later time. She was interred in Queens, NY. Donations in her memory may be made to At Home On The Sound, P.O. Box 523, Mamaroneck, New York 10543; Calvary Hospital Hospice, 1740 Eastchester Rd., The Bronx, NY 10461; or Hunter College. John J. Fox Funeral Home 2080 Boston Post Road, Larchmont, NY 10538
Most Popular
-
Missing businessman found dead, 'no foul play' suspected, police say
-
Second COVID-19 death in Forsyth County; Winston-Salem closes dog parks over crowd concerns
-
Police look for missing businessman from Winston-Salem
-
NC food assistance recipients receive extra benefits for April, May
-
Local and state law enforcement agencies will send patrol cars to salute medical workers at hospitals
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately