March 6, 1924 - October 19, 2019 Madeline Elizabeth Sullivan of Clemmons passed away on October 19 at the age of 95. She was the daughter of the late William and Hannah Teabeault, and a devoted wife to the late Dr. Edward F. Sullivan. She is survived by her loving children, Edward Sullivan III and wife Joan McKenna; Hannah Sullivan; Anne Parra and husband Al Gonzalez-Parra; Matthew Sullivan and wife Mary; three grandchildren, Caroline Gaddy, Madeline Parra, and Matthew Sullivan II; two great-grandchildren, Quinn and Saoirse Gaddy; and her niece Teresa Keahon. Born in 1924 in Portland, Maine, Madeline honed many remarkable skills, such as her strength, resilience, and resourcefulness, during the Great Depression and World War II. She graduated from Northeastern Business College in Portland with an associate arts degree. Upon graduation and throughout the war, she worked as a payroll specialist for the Boston & Maine Railroad. Madeline traversed the country with her husband as he pursued his career, from Maine to Washington to New York to Illinois to Pennsylvania to Colorado and, finally, to North Carolina. During this time, she not only raised four children but also helped raise the grandchildren who lived nearby. She taught all of them innumerable lessons that serve them to this day and for which they will always be grateful. Madeline had a love of learning and, as she moved across the country, she continued to pursue her education at both Southern Illinois University and the University of Colorado. She also continued to work, when her busy life permitted, as a payroll specialist for Washington State University, and as assistant business manager for the Plant Growth Regulator Society in Longmont, Colorado. She possessed an abiding faith, and volunteered for the Catholic Church as a Sunday school teacher in Longmont, and as a treasurer for the seniors' group at Holy Family in Clemmons. Madeline had an innate love of literature, particularly poetry, as well as classical music. She would frequently commemorate everyday events with a line or two from a poem she knew by heart. She was an accomplished cook and delighted her family with delicious meals for almost 60 years. As those who knew her will attest, Madeline was a natural beauty who was keenly intelligent, warmly witty, and deeply compassionate. In her final years, Madeline lived at Trinity Elms Assisted Living in Clemmons, where she forged many loving friendships. A private Mass of Christian burial, officiated by Rev. Brian Cook, will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Clemmons in the near future. The family wishes to extend its gratitude to Trinity Elms Assisted Living, as well as to Physicians Eldercare and Trellis Supportive Care in Winston-Salem. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Trinity Elms Assisted Living Activity Department, 3750 Harper Road, Clemmons, NC 27012. Frank Vogler & Sons Clemmons, NC
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately