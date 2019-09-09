May 31, 1937 - September 7, 2019 Mr. Charles Cooper Styron, 82, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. He was born on May 31, 1937 in Forsyth County to the late Charles and Julia Jones Styron. Mr. Styron was a graduate of Wake Forest University in 1959. He was an avid Wake Forest basketball fan and he also enjoyed golfing, collecting rocks, shells and lighthouses. Mr. Styron was a longtime member of Ardmore Baptist Church where he faithfully served his church especially as an usher. In the past few years he had changed his membership to Calvary Baptist Church and continued serving as an usher and enjoyed making new friendships in his Bible Fellowship Class. Preceding him in death was his first wife, Hughlene Styron. Surviving is his wife, Sun Styron; three daughters, Emily Styron of Zionsville, Indiana, Amy Styron Holcombe (Robert) of Clemmons, and Betsey Styron Johnston (Rick) of Reidsville; five grandchildren, Olivia Duncan, Drew Duncan, Gryphon Allen, Sarah Holcombe, and Joshua Holcombe; sister, Elizabeth "Libby" Long (Tommy) of Winston-Salem; cousin, Sandy Lipe of Greenville, SC; also surviving are several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 7:00 PM Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Rev. Christa Warise and Pastor Al Fausch officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or to the Alzheimers's Association, Western Carolina Chapter 4615 Dundas Dr. Suite 103 Greensboro, NC 27407. The family would like to thank Dr. Edward Shaw for his words of support and encouragement during this difficult time. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
