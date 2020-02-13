December 31, 1937 - February 11, 2020 Dr. Thomas Russell Styers, Jr. entered into the more immediate presence of the Lord, Jesus Christ with family by his side on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center in Forsyth Co. He was born on December 31, 1937 to the late Thomas Russell Styers, Sr. and Trola (Tally) Styers in Forsyth County. He graduated from Mineral Springs High School in 1956. He was a 1961 graduate of Duke University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and a minor in Mathematics. In 1965 he received his DDS degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He was a longtime member of the NC Dental Society and a lifetime member of UNC School of Dentistry Dental Alumni Association, and a member of the American Dental Association. He was a member of Bethania Moravian Church where he was Head Usher for many years, Chairman of Trustees, a member of the Guild Sunday School Class, and while his children attended Rural Hall Elementary School, he was President of the PTA. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Robert Lee Styers. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Janet Groce Styers; daughters, Michelle Styers Hege (Tim); Tonya Styers Bovender (Burke); god-daughter, Rene Lofland; grandchildren, Tally Janine Bovender, Daniel Thomas Lawson, Stella Grace Bovender, Sarah Grace Lawson; god-granddaughter, Annalise Renee' Moody; nieces, Melissa Styers Childers (Don), Betsy Styers Paul (Garrett); and lots of special great-nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Salem Funeral Home, 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Bethania Moravian Church, 5545 Main Street, Bethania. Memorials may be made to Bethania Moravian Church and the N.C. Dental Foundation. Online condolences may also be made at salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106

