February 19, 1932 - May 27, 2020 Donald Gray Styers, 88, of Winston-Salem, NC, passed away on Wednesday, May 27. He was born in Winston-Salem on February 19, 1932 to Irving Wallace and Ethel Bolejack Styers. Mr. Styers served in the United States Air Force from 1952-1956 during the Korean Conflict. He worked for decades at Western Electric Company/AT&T and at Sears Corporation. For more than 60 years Mr. Styers was a member of Becks Baptist Church, where he devoted his energy, wisdom, and commitment to service in an enormous range of leadership positions. Mr. Styers was an enthusiastic gardener, and for decades family and friends benefited from his generous bounty. He and his wife were also adventurous and curious travelers, visiting all 50 states and more than 60 foreign countries in recent decades. Mr. Styers was a strong, hard worker and a kind man, always smiling. He was a loving and devoted husband and father. Mr. Styers was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Carolyn Voss Styers, who died in 2014. In addition, he was predeceased by his parents and ten brothers and sisters, James W. (Bessie) Styers of Winston-Salem, Albert B. (Ruth) Styers of Forsyth County, Paul H. (Lillian) Styers of Drakes Branch, Va., Ralph L. (Doris) Styers of Lauren, Md., Opal (Letcher) Adams of Chase City, Va., Joy (Bert) Adams of Drakes Branch, Va., Ruth (Tom) Delaney of Chambersburg, Penn., Elizabeth (Paul) Hawkins of Winston-Salem, Lucille Pauline (Howard) Lawson of Winston-Salem, and Melissa Ann (Pernell) Hailey of Drakes Branch, Va. Mr. Styers is survived by his son, Randall Gray Styers of Carrboro, NC, and by many dear nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives. He was blessed with a host of loving in-laws and wonderful friends, neighbors, and co-workers who added great joy to his life. A graveside service will be conducted 2:00 PM Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Becks Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Ron Voss and Rev. TJ Morrison officiating. The family offers deep gratitude to the doctors and staff of the Novant Health Derrick L. Davis Cancer Center, who provided life-saving and loving care for many years. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Becks Baptist Church, 5505 Becks Church Road, Winston-Salem, 27106. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth Miller Rural Hall Chapel 305 Bethania Rural Hall Road
