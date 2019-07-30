November 27, 1925 - July 27, 2019 Mrs. Christine Eads Styers, 93, formerly of Walkertown for 64 years, went to be with her Lord and Savior peacefully, Friday, July 27 in her home, surrounded by family and friends. She was born November 27, 1925 in Siloam, NC, to the late Robert McKinnley Eads and Katie Wood Eads. Christine was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and a friend to all that knew her. She was a member of Woodland Baptist Church. Christine had many hobbies, but some of her favorites included planting flowers, gardening, and coloring. She retired from Hanes Hosiery with 20 years of service. In addition to her parents Christine is preceded in death by her loving husband of 48 years, James W. Styers Jr.; daughter, Anita Collins Underwood; two sons, John and Fred Collins; brother, Glyde Eads; and sister, Alpha Taylor. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Styers; four granddaughters: Jaime Smith (Chris), Katie Cochran (Mike), of the home, Megan Kroemer (Jordan), and Nikki Robison (Seth); five great-grandchildren: Bryana, Austin, Shane, Kylee, and Bryson; special friends: Chrissy Davis (John), Sarah Chaney, and Michelle Bednar, NP; sister-in-law, Barbara Hill (Billy); and beloved K-9 companion of 13 years, Sadie. A funeral service will be conducted 1:30 PM Thursday, August 1st at Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel with Pastor Tim Gammons officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. The family will receive friends from 6 PM to 8 PM Wednesday, July 31 at the funeral home. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mountain Valley Hospice of Pilot Mountain for their exceptional care. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. (Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall)
