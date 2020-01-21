December 15, 1935 - July 11, 2020 Victor Anthony Sturm, 84, of Winston-Salem, NC, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Citadel nursing home. Victor was born in Buffalo, NY to Anthony and Matilda Sturm. He graduated Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic parochial school and Jamestown High School. Victor married A. Ann Sturm on September 26, 1964, in Jamestown, NY. He worked for Blackstone/Valeo Corporation for almost 45 years. Victor was involved in several organizations and served in various leadership capacities. He was an officer of the Local Lodge 2105 International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (I.A.MAW), trustee to District 65 I.A.MAW, president of the Blackstone Employees Federal Credit Union, vice president on the board of directors for same credit union, secretary of the St. Vincent de Paul Society, officer of the Holy Name Society, and chairman of the Thule Lodge 127, Vasa Order of America. Victor also served on the building committee, Realty Board, and the Men's Degree Team during his years as a Thule member. Alongside these roles, Victor continued to be active in his church, Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church (SSPP) for over 60 years and served as lector and eucharistic minister. Victor was one of the first parish council members at SSPP. Victor's other interests included playing golf and horseshoes and watching football, baseball and golf. Victor is survived by Ann Sturm, his wife of 55 years, his two children and their spouses Philip and Debbie Sturm and Laureen and Larry VanLandingham; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and two half-sisters. Victor is preceded in death by his mother and father. A funeral mass will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church with Father Felix officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, C/O Holy Apostles Parish, 508 Cherry Street, Jamestown, NY 14701. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
