October 4, 1924 - September 12, 2019 King, NC - Elizabeth (Betty) Stuebing went to be with her Lord & Savior September 12, 2019 just shy of her 95th birthday. Betty was a resident of Village Care of King for the last 7 years. Betty was born October 4, 1924 in Warwick, NY to Anthony & Edith Mondello. She married William Stuebing March 7, 1942. Betty held various office positions while living in NY and later NJ area. Betty and Bill retired and moved to King, NC in 1977. Betty loved her church family and several of them became lifelong friends. After attending a few painting classes Betty discovered she had a talent and love of painting, which became a favorite hobby. She also volunteered for several years at the local King Outreach Ministry. Betty is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Barb Stuebing of Ft. Myers, FL. Betty was predeceased by her husband, brothers Albert Mondello and Michael Mondello, and granddaughter Natalie Stuebing. Services will be held at Poplar Springs Church of Christ on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, with visitation at 2:00 pm, service at 3:00 pm. Interment will immediately follow at the church cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 461 N. South St., Suite #1, Mount Airy, NC 27030 or King Outreach Ministry, 413 Kingsway Dr., King, NC 27021. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Elizabeth "Betty" Stuebing. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. P.O. Box 23 King, NC 27021
