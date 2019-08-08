January 26, 1940 - August 3, 2019 On Saturday, August 3, 2019, Bryce Alan "Bill" Stuart, aged 79, died due to complications of pneumonia. Bill was born on January 26, 1940, in Portland, Oregon, the son of Paul Virgil Stuart and Evelyn Bernice Stuart. His early school years were spent in both Oregon and California. He graduated from the University of Southern California in 1962 with a degree in Political Science. A long term resident of both Winston-Salem and Cornelius, Bill leaves behind his beloved wife of 43 years, Anita Luther Stuart, and four children including daughter Elizabeth Stuart and husband Bart Flores of Wisconsin, daughter Ashley Furr Snider and husband Bill of Potomac, Maryland, Arden Furr Hunt and husband James of Winston-Salem and son Wesley Furr and wife Amy of Raleigh. Bill was blessed with twelve grandchildren and one great-grandchild. His grandchildren are Gabriella Flores, Emily Snider, Ethan Snider, Eli Snider, Evan Snider, Bree Williams, Blake Biggers, Bowen Biggers, Bailey Hunt, Bella Hunt, Charlie Furr and AvaRose Furr. His great-grandchild is Mason Williams. He is additionally survived by four siblings, sister Deanna Rankin, brother John Stuart, sister Kathryn Stuart and sister Peggy Young, along with many nieces, nephews and extended family members coast to coast. Upon his graduation from USC, Bill went on to serve a long and distinguished career in City Management, including Budget Director for the City of Phoenix, Arizona, Assistant City Manager for the City of Charlotte, North Carolina, followed by 26 years as the City Manager of Winston-Salem, the longest tenured City Manager in the city's history. During his career he was elected by his peers nationwide to serve as President of the International City Managers Association. Upon his retirement in 2006 the City of Winston-Salem recognized his many achievements by naming the city municipal building in his honor. Bill and Anita were members of the Reynolda Presbyterian Church for 40 years where Bill served as Elder and worked on various church finance initiatives. In his retirement he pursued his passion of history, particularly all things British, and maintained an extensive personal library of historical works, maps and readings, which he meticulously catalogued and notated. Memorial Services for Bill will be held at the Reynolda Presbyterian Church, 2200 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem as follows: Public Visitation, Friday August 9th 7-9 pm, Memorial Service, Saturday, August 10 at 11:00 am. The funeral will be followed by a celebration of Stuart's life in the chapel at Salem Funerals and Cremations, 120 S. Main St., across from the Stuart Municipal Building. The celebration is expected to start at about 1 p.m. Public parking for the celebration will available in the surface lot at the corner of Church and First Streets. The parking lot entrance is on Chestnut Street. All events are open to the public. A memorial book has been placed in the lobby of the Stuart Municipal Building (100 E. First St.) for citizens who would like to express their condolences to the family. Donations may be made to Levine & Dickson Hospice House in Huntersville NC, Reynolda Presbyterian Church and the American Brain Foundation. James Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomelkn.com. James Funeral Home
