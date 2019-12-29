July 7, 1934 - December 18, 2019 Ken was born in Rural Hall, NC to Ernest R. and Eunice G. Strupe on July 7th 1934. The first of four children he went on to serve in the Army as an MP stationed in Albuquerque, NM. Life brought him back to Forsyth County after he left New Mexico and then ultimately settled in Durham, NC. He came to Durham and managed several prominent restaurants in the area before becoming a salesman by trade. Whether it was corporate travel, telecommunications or home necessities he loved selling because he loved interacting with people. He was an integral part of the democratic system and served as a poll judge for his district for many years. Ken was a proud member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Durham, NC; where he served as a trustee, a Stephen Minister, an usher and a lay reader. Ken passed in the Durham VA Medical Center on December 18th 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Eunice Strupe, his brother Paul Wayne Strupe Sr., and his daughter from his first marriage Kenna Llane Strupe. He is survived by his sisters Gerry Arthur and Joan Shumate; their children and grandchildren. His brother's son Paul Wayne Jr. and his family. His Daughter Christian Cooper of Winston Salem and her son Kameron Cooper. His son Erich Strupe of Winston Salem and his wife Tasha and their children Maddison Higdon and Lincoln Strupe; as well as his wife from his second marriage Rachel Bunce. The Family will receive guests at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Durham, NC on Saturday January 4th 2020 at 1pm; with a Memorial Service to follow at 2pm. The family would like to give a special thanks to all the staff at the Durham VA Medical Center for their years of great care and compassion. The family asks that in lieu of flowers any memorials be made to one of the following causes as these were close to Ken's heart: The Aldersgate UMC building fund, United Cerebral Palsy, or the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
