July 9, 1948 - November 17, 2019 Mr. Jerry Wayne Stroud, Sr., 71, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 17, 2019. He was born July 9, 1948 in Iredell County to Wade B. and Beulah York Stroud. Mr. Stroud worked for Sara Lee for 38 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ruth Shuler Stroud, and a granddaughter, Brittany. Surviving is a son, Jerry W. Stroud, Jr. and wife Ginger of Mocksville; a daughter, Melissa Ballsieper and husband Mike of Winston-Salem; four grandchildren, Deserae, Tori, Maddie and Levi; five great-grandchildren, Cheyenne, Emmy, Hunter, Shilah and Kascen; three sisters, Sylvia Stroud Smith, Linda S. Carter and Brenda S. Gregory; a brother, Sidney "Sonny" Stroud and many nieces, nephews, special neighbors and church family. A funeral service will be held 2:00 P.M. Friday, November 22, 2019 at Mocks United Methodist Church with Rev. Gary Elrod and Rev. Kevin Hobson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday at Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mocks UMC, P.O. Box 2122, Advance, NC 27006. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way Advance, NC 27006
