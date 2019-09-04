November 22, 1952 - September 1, 2019 Mr. Joseph Michael (Mike) Strider, 66, of Davidson County, passed away peacefully September 1, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Mike was born November 22, 1952 to the late Joseph Thurman Strider and the late Elenor Foster Strider. Mike was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He enjoyed hunting deer, turkey, listening to music and was quick-witted. On October 23, 1999, he married Susan Barringer, who survives of the home. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife Susie; daughter, Amber Strider and companion Sherwood Kennedy of Thomasville; son, Joseph Michael Strider II and wife Angela of High Point; four precious grandchildren, Kendall, Kahlan, Khloe and Joseph Michael III, his brother James (Jimmy) Strider of Thomasville; sisters Candance Strider of Virginia Beach, Karen Thomas and Ginger North, both of Thomasville; sister-in-law Vickii Byrd and husband Jim; and many nieces and nephews that he loved. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 PM Wednesday at J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Wallburg with Dr. James Summey officiating. The family will greet friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1900 S. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be sent to the Strider family at www.jcgreenandsons.com. J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home 10301 North NC Highway 109, Winston-Salem, NC 27107

Tags

Load entries